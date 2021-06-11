Grammy-winning musician Sara Bareilles was playing stadium gigs when she was a teenager. (Well, technically, it was singing the national anthem at a Dodgers game — but still.) In this interview, Bareilles reflects on how the Broadway musical Waitress led to opportunities like working with Tina Fey on the Peacock comedy Girls5eva. Then, she gets quizzed on one of her favorite shows: The Golden Girls. Bareilles' latest album is Amidst the Chaos: Live From the Hollywood Bowl.

Heard on Sara Bareilles, American Ninja Warrior & Rugrats

