Putting The B In LGBTQ

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published June 16, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT
People marching with anBi, a bisexual organization, carry a bisexual flag in the 43rd L.A. Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California.
A new Gallup poll (just in time for Pride Month) found that a growing number of adults are identifying as LGBT. One in six Gen Z adults identified as LGBT compared to the around one in 10 millennials.  

The Gallup survey also found that more than half of LGBT adults identify as bisexual. Despite their numbers, bisexuals are often overlooked and are still stigmatized by many inside and out of the LGBT community. They are far less likely than gays and lesbians to be out to the people in their lives.

So why is bi visibility such an issue? And what are the unique struggles of those who identify as bisexual?

Michelle Harven