© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Megan Thee Stallion, 'Thot S***'

By Gabrielle Pierre
Published June 11, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT

A year after the release of her controversial hit with Cardi B, "WAP," Megan Thee Stallion clap backs at critics with a new single, "Thot S***." In a chorus ringing, "Hands on my knees, shakin' a**, on my thot s***," the Houston rapper reappropriated words from a slut-shaming culture that are often employed to demonize Black women. Megan's alter ego, Tina Snow, returns in the accompanying music video as a revenge-seeking jack of all trades. Supported by multiple references to horror classics, she repurposes the rhetoric of conservative critics who villainize her for her own empowerment. Exaggerating her brazen sexuality, Meg's long-established femininity ultimately becomes her superpower. Getting the last word, Megan reminds her critics: "The women that you accidentally try to step on, are the women that you depend on."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Music
Gabrielle Pierre
Born and raised in Maryland, Gabrielle Pierre has a deep passion for innovation and storytelling. With a Bachelor of Arts in Business of Creative Enterprises and a specialization in Music History and Culture from Emerson College, Gabrielle works to create fresh and imaginative music-driven experiences across audiences.