This lovely and deeply affecting single from Samia's upcoming Scout EP so perfectly reflects the loss and loneliness of the past year as she considers small moments – phone calls with her dad, car rides with friends – and how much her life has changed. It's also a stirring anthem of resilience. When the drop hits at the chorus, Samia vows to keep showing up and singing for the people she loves.

