The Marías, 'Hush'

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published May 14, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT

It's to Los Angeles band The Marías' credit that the music they play doesn't fit neatly into any one genre. In today's streaming ecosystem, genres are increasingly being broken down. Despite the DSP's attempts at playlist nirvana, pure country or alt-pop often don't turn out to be pure or alt at all. The brilliance of "Hush" is in its seductive and sultry between-the-genres appeal. The track is anchored in moody, sinewy and dark rhythmic pulses, recalling the syncopated melodicism of Depeche Mode. María Zardoya's sensual pop phrasing, particularly on the chorus, counters the brooding mood of the song. With its intimacy, pulsing electronica and Zardoya's confident vocals, "Hush" stands out.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
