© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

&#8216;An American Mosaic&#8217;: A Classical COVID Tribute

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published June 24, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT
Composer Richard Danielpour. Piano Simone Dinnerstein
Composer Richard Danielpour. Piano Simone Dinnerstein

Between the interruptions of sleep patterns, worrying for our communities, and the uncertainty of the pandemic, it has been a sleep-deprived 18 months. We’ve all found different ways to cope with the situation.

For composer Richard Danielpour and pianist Simone Dinnerstein, their shared feelings of pain and loss led to a unique collaboration — one that reminds us of the power of music to heal and connect.

Danielpour is Grammy Award-winning composer. As the lockdown took effect last year, it was Dinnerstein’s performance of Bach’s Goldberg Variations that started him on a journey to write new music.

He wrote pieces for Dinnerstein to play, each honoring one sector of society impacted by the pandemic.

Richard Danielpour and Simone Dinnerstein join us to talk about their new album “An American Mosiac.”

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Tags

1A
Rupert Allman