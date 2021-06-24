© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

The Reasons Why The South's Vaccination Rate Lags Behind Other Regions

By Shalina Chatlani
Published June 24, 2021 at 5:11 AM EDT

Several southern states are far behind the White House's goal of vaccinating people against COVID-19. It's becoming a block-by-block, house-by-house effort to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

Nation & WorldMorning Edition
Shalina Chatlani
Shalina Chatlani is the 2018-19 Emerging Voices Fellow. Previously she was the associate editor for Education Dive, a contributing reporter for The Rio Times in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and an intern for Mississippi Public Broadcasting. Shalina graduated from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service with an undergraduate degree in Science, Technology and International Affairs and later graduated from Georgetown's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences with a master's degree in Communication, Culture and Technology. Shalina is a fan of live music, outer space discussions and southern literature.