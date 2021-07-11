Sunday Puzzle: Two Consonants

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase in which the only consonants are R and C, repeated as often as necessary. All the other letters are vowels.

Ex. To happen --> OCCUR

[5 letters:]

1. Capital of Ghana

2. About, as before a date that's uncertain

3. One spreading news in colonial times

[6 letters:]

4. Occupation

5. Elaborately ornamental style

5. Journalist Katie

7. Ancient Roman statesman and orator

[7 letters:]

8. One who transports documents

9. Partner of Ives in old lithography

10. Verizon or AT&T

11. Native of Rio de Janeiro

12. Vehicle in the Indianapolis 500 (2 words)

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from Todd McClary, who's a member of the National Puzzlers' League. Think of a place where a plant might grow, in two words. Spoonerize it — that is, switch the initial consonant or consonants of the two words. The result will name another place where a plant might grow, and a plant that might grow in either place.

Challenge answer: FLOWER BOX --> BOWER --> PHLOX

Winner: Harry Phillips of Solon, Iowa.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Peter Collins, of Ann Arbor, Mich. Think of a country. Embedded in consecutive letters is a well-known brand name. The first, second, eighth and ninth letters of the country, in order, spell a former competitor of that brand. Name the country and the brands.

