Birth Control: Present

It’s been 60 years since the birth control pill became available on the market. Since then, the array of contraceptive options available to the public has grown substantially (the shot, the patch, and IUDs).

But with more options come more questions about what’s right for you.

And even with all the options available today, access is still an issue for many.The ACA’s birth control mandate was weakened under President Donald Trump. Efforts to maintain access in some states are ongoing across the country.

We answer your questions about birth control and talk about the barriers to getting it still in place today.

