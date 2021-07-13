© 2021 WFAE
What&#8217;s Next: Who Wants A Hybrid Workweek?

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published July 13, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT
People work at computers in a community space.
‘What’s Next?” is a new collaboration with Axios. It’s the name of their newsletter that peers into the near future.

Each week, 1A will team up with a reporter to talk about the waves of change in how we work, play, and get around.

We start with new data looking at who is and who isn’t embracing the idea of a hybrid post-pandemic workplace.

Erica Pandey is a business reporter at Axios. She covers the business and technology trends that are shaping the future of work.

