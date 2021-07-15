Pet Symmetry, 'Pet Sympathy'

There was a time when indie-rock bands, either fed up with earnestness or seeing beyond the cheese, embraced lounge music: The Coctails, Stereolab, The High Llamas and Pizzicato Five – it's the '90s!

"Pet Sympathy" has that sweet, sumptuous bongo action and some jazz chords for faux sophistication. Pet Symmetry — the Chicago emo trio featuring Into It. Over It.'s Evan Weiss along with members of Dowsing and Ratboys — injects airy lounge rhythms into power-pop hooks (worthy of Fountains of Wayne) to sweetly sing of our daily doldrums behind office doors.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.