We Were Promised Jetpacks, 'Fat Chance'

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 15, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT

Whether it's We Were Promised Jetpacks, The Twilight Sad or the late and lamented Frightened Rabbit, the Scottish rock scene is stuffed with bands well-versed in an expert mix of bombast and heavily accented fatalism. At first blush, We Were Promised Jetpacks' new single, "Fat Chance" — from a new album called Enjoy the View, due out in September — seems to operate within that bleak-but-soaring landscape. Yet "Fat Chance" reveals a surprise partway through, emerging as an anthem about overcoming long odds, doing "a complete 180" and climbing out of the ruins, stronger than ever.

Stephen Thompson
