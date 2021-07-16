Restaurant Gives Employees 'Day Of Kindness' After Customers Made Them Cry

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The restaurant Apt Cape Cod in Massachusetts has a motto. Come as strangers. Leave as friends. Apparently, some customers thought it was, come as strangers and act strangely. Some berated the staff and even made some cry. Can I just pause to say, the way you treat people who can't push back is a mark of character? The restaurant closed its doors one morning and treated its employees to what they called a day of kindness. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.