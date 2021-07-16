© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What The Way Forward For Haiti Looks Like

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published July 16, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT
A police officer stands by a wall painted with a mural of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise. (Photo by Valerie Baeriswyl / AFP)
A police officer stands by a wall painted with a mural of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise. (Photo by Valerie Baeriswyl / AFP)

As the investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse continues, questions are being raised as to who should run the country.

Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph and his interim government has asked for the United States to send troops to Haiti to aid in security.

Additionally, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has called for fair elections to take place in Haiti. But advocates argue U.S. interference may be the wrong approach.

We discuss the history of Haiti’s relationship with the U.S. and what’s happening on the ground.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Tags

1A
Arfie Ghedi