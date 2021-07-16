© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Willow, 'naïve'

By LaTesha Harris
Published July 16, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

A fresh addition to the long-catalogued genre, Willow's "naïve" reminds us that punk's political origins are Black. Over layers of fine-tuned harmonies, melodramatic guitar chords and low-tempo percussion, Willow belts the vulnerabilities of her naivety. A ballad set in scenes from life's cinematic dystopia, avoiding cops and running from rubber bullets, she showcases a vocal range that, while initially trained for R&B, is perfectly suited for a pop-punk redux. Along with the rest of Lately I Feel Everything, her fourth studio album out today, the Tyler Cole-produced track proves that Willow is a musician with a limitless sound.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Music
LaTesha Harris