'Wait Wait' For July 17, 2021: 'Hamilton' Star Phillipa Soo Plays Not My Job
This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Phillipa Soo and panelists Gina Brillon, Helen Hong and Mo Rocca. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
The Texas Flee Step; Hot Vacation Spot; Joe's Kid Could Paint That!
Panel Questions
Swimming With Strangers
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about new frontiers in beer advertising, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We Quiz 'Hamilton' Star Phillipa Soo On Ham
Soo created the role of Eliza Hamilton on Broadway and was just nominated for an Emmy for the televised version of her performance. We've invited her to play a game called "Hamilton? Try a ton o' ham."
Panel Question
CSI: Pets; World's Worst Lottery; Woke Coke
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Bowled Over By Buried Treasure; Ukemania!; Aquarium Busters
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.
Predictions
Our panelists predict how Texas will get the wayward Democrats to come back.
