Tour De France Champion: Tadej Pogačar Wins For The 2nd Time In A Row

Tadej Pogacar has won the Tour de France twice now. For the second year in a row, the 22 year old, who's from Slovenia, won the cycling competition. With the Arc de Triomphe in the background, wearing the yellow jersey of the race leader, Pogacar said he was pretty much winging it in his victory speech.

TADEJ POGACAR: Last year, I should write a speech for my first Tour de France victory. But I didn't know how to write it. So also this year I said, OK, I'm going to speak from the heart and just say what I have to say.

Last year's victory made Pogacar the Tour's youngest winner in 116 years. He was only 21 years old. Now he's the youngest rider ever to win the famous race twice.

POGACAR: I'm just super happy and proud to be the - part of this team and of this journey. No, I'm not going to cry.

POGACAR: I'm super happy. Thank you, everybody.

