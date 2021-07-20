Jackson + Sellers, 'The Devil Is An Angel Too'

There's no denying the sleek harmonies of Americana singer-songwriters Aubrie Sellers and Jade Jackson, now together as Jackson + Sellers, on the pair's recently released "The Devil Is an Angel Too." Formed during the pandemic, Jackson + Sellers are off on a much more rock-leaning trajectory than in either of their previous solo works. One of the few covers on Jackson + Sellers' forthcoming debut album, Breaking Point, Jackson + Sellers turn Julie Miller's original into a steadily blistering rock and roll tune; guitars up, drums driving and the combined force of Jackson's and Sellers' Americana swagger front-and-center.

