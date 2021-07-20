© 2021 WFAE
Jackson + Sellers, 'The Devil Is An Angel Too'

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published July 20, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT

There's no denying the sleek harmonies of Americana singer-songwriters Aubrie Sellers and Jade Jackson, now together as Jackson + Sellers, on the pair's recently released "The Devil Is an Angel Too." Formed during the pandemic, Jackson + Sellers are off on a much more rock-leaning trajectory than in either of their previous solo works. One of the few covers on Jackson + Sellers' forthcoming debut album, Breaking Point, Jackson + Sellers turn Julie Miller's original into a steadily blistering rock and roll tune; guitars up, drums driving and the combined force of Jackson's and Sellers' Americana swagger front-and-center.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
