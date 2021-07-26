© 2021 WFAE
Baby Bust: Explaining The Declining U.S. Birth Rate

WAMU 88.5 | By Amanda Williams
Published July 26, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT
Gerber baby food products are seen on a supermarket shelf in New York City.
The U.S. birthrate fell by 4 percent in 2020, hitting a record low, according to the Centers for Disease Control.People are having fewer children than the 2.1 needed to maintain a steady population. That’s been true for years across all domestic communities

According to a Brookings analysis, “U.S. fertility rates are likely to be considerably below replacement levels for the foreseeable future. This is driven by more than a decade of falling birth rates and declining births at all ages for multiple cohorts of women, not simply the aftermath of the pandemic-induced reduction in births.”

Researchers are still trying to figure out exactly why people want fewer children. Others are finding that even if they wanted more children, a rise in infertility might make making them a lot harder

Why is the birth rate in the U.S. right now so low? And if we can find ways to encourage people to have more children, should we?

