© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Does It Take To Engineer 1A?

WAMU 88.5 | By Paige Osburn
Published July 28, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT
Engineer Jayk Cherry makes the magic happen.
Engineer Jayk Cherry makes the magic happen.

At the end of every 1A show, Jenn tells you about the people who make it happen. Who’s produced the program, who distributes the show, and maybe even you, the listener, in the form of an appeal to join our text club or download the app and podcast. 

All of that is important. 

But one of the most important credits is the one calling out 1A’s sound designer. For years, that’s been Jayk Cherry.

Engineering a radio show is never easy. But the pandemic has turned it into a gauntlet of bad connections, dropped signals and fuzzy Zoom lines.  

In a world where seeing each other in person is still fraught — hearing each other remotely is more important than ever. So what does it take to get a national public radio program on the air? We put that question and others to Jayk, before he leaves us to make it big in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Tags

1A
Paige Osburn