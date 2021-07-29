© 2021 WFAE
Vaccination Nation: Stopping The Global Spread Of Delta

WAMU 88.5 | By Amanda Williams
Published July 29, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT
COVID-19 vaccine is stored at -80 degrees celsius in the pharmacy at Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.
More people around the world died of Covid-19 in the first six months of this year than in all of 2020, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.  

With a glacial vaccination rollout, some say it’s only going to get worse.  

Wealthier nations who dominated the early vaccine market have promised help… but it may not come soon enough.  

For this installment of Vaccination Nation, we get the latest on the international efforts to stop the Delta variant. What role should the U.S. play in helping to vaccinate people around the world?

Amanda Williams