After weeks of infrastructure negotiations on Capitol Hill, it appears there could be a deal.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted to move forward on a bipartisan $1.2-trillion package — half of which will be new spending on public projects.

So what’s in it?

From Vox:

The bill includes a lot of measures that will help current and future generations: a major expansion of high-speed internet; spending for roads, bridges, and public transit; and funding for clean drinking water. It would include new measures to combat climate change, including money for electric vehicles and modernizing the power grid.

A second bill is in the works, which would focus on President Biden’s “human infrastructure” agenda.

We talk with experts about the road ahead… literally.

