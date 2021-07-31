© 2021 WFAE
The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for summer 2020, were postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. They run from July 23 until Aug. 8, 2021.

Simone Biles Withdraws From Floor, Still Might Compete In Balance Beam

By Merrit Kennedy
Published July 31, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT
Simone Biles embraces teammate Jordan Chiles after she exited the team final at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
U.S. superstar gymnast Simone Biles has pulled out of the individual final in the floor exercise, leaving one event in which she might still compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week," USA Gymnastics said. "Either way, we're all behind you, Simone."

Biles suddenly pulled out of the team final earlier this week after a difficult first vault, and later said that she didn't feel that she was there mentally and was dealing with a phenomenon called the twisties. She also pulled out of the individual all-around final and the individual competitions in vault and uneven bars.

Since Biles withdrew, she's been actively supporting and cheering on her teammates.

USA Gymnastics has not said whether another U.S. gymnast will take her place in the floor final. Jade Carey qualified for floor along with Biles, and their teammate Jordan Chiles had the next-highest score for a U.S. athlete.

Merrit Kennedy
Merrit Kennedy is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers a broad range of issues, from the latest developments out of the Middle East to science research news.
