What&#8217;s Next: Rethinking Business Travel

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published August 3, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT
American Express celebrates the opening of the Centurion Lounge at Hong Kong international airport in Hong Kong.

Summer leisure travelers are out in full force. U.S. airlines are closer to returning to profitability and more and more planes are leaving airports full.

However, new data suggests corporate travel is projected to remain at barely a third of 2019 levels by the end of this year.

Business travelers only make up around 10 percent of airline passengers across the major global carriers, but they account for 55 to 75 percent of revenue because they typically spend big on last-minute tickets and/or book premium seats.

What’s Next? is a new collaboration with Axios. It’s the name of their newsletter that peers into the near future. This week, the business of business travel. Erica Pandey is a business reporter at Axios, covering the business and technology trends that are shaping the future of work.

Rupert Allman