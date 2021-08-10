© 2021 WFAE
Flock Of Dimes: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Stephen Thompson
Published August 10, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Flock of Dimes may be a "solo" project for Wye Oak's Jenn Wasner, but she couldn't pass up an opportunity to invite a few friends over. You'll spot their familiar faces all over this video: Mountain Man's Amelia Randall Meath, Molly Sarlé and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, percussionist Matthew McCaughan from Bon Iver... you even get full attendance from Sylvan Esso, given that Meath is seated alongside her partner Nick Sanborn. (He doesn't play in the set, but he did co-produce Flock of Dimes' latest album, so Wasner asked him to sit in and bring a book to read.)

The result is a communal set — filmed at Sylvan Esso's new studio in Durham, N.C., called Betty's — that doesn't merely re-create three of the songs from this year's Head of Roses. These acoustic performances actually shed new light, thanks to radiant and radically different arrangements, while fully capturing the warmth we look for from Tiny Desk concerts. (Plus, with nine people in the frame, it's a cast large enough that when they clap between songs, they almost sound like a crowd.)

SET LIST

  • "Two"

  • "Price Of Blue"

  • "Awake For The Sunrise"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Jenn Wasner: vocals, guitar (Flock of Dimes)

  • Amelia Randall Meath: backing vocals (Mountain Man, Sylvan Esso)

  • Alexandra Sauser-Monnig: backing vocals (Mountain Man, Daughter of Swords)

  • Molly Sarlé: backing vocals (Mountain Man)

  • Joe Westerland: percussion (Megafaun)

  • Matthew McCaughan: percussion (Bon Iver)

  • Alan Good Parker: guitar (Natalie Prass, Matthew E. White)

  • Michael Libramento: guitar (Hiss Golden Messenger, Dr. Dog, Floating Action)

  • Head of Roses co-producer Nick Sanborn

    • CREDITS

  • Video: Spencer Kelly

  • Audio: Chris Boerner

  • Filmed at Betty's in Durham, NC

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen

  • Video Producer: Maia Stern

  • Audio Mastering: Andy Huether

  • Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Josh Rogosin, Gabrielle Pierre, Bobby Carter

  • Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
