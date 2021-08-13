The News Roundup — International

A new report from the United Nations says climate change puts us at “code red.” Wildfires burn across Europe and Africa, with at least 65 killed in Algeria alone.

The Taliban continues to make headway in Afghanistan, as the White House continues to withdraw American troops. U.S. officials say Kabul could be captured in the next 30 days.

And the Delta variant continues to take its toll worldwide, shutting down large parts of Australia.

We look at the most important headlines from around the world on the global edition of the News Roundup.

