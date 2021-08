From Hullabahoos to ZingZillas, Ted Lasso stars Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham play the most whimsical TTOTO yet: a capella group, British children's TV shows, or American snack cakes made by the company "Hostess."

Heard on Nice Guys: Ted Lasso & Bob Ross

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.