Have You Lost Someone To COVID-19? We Want To Share Their Story

Hundreds of thousands of people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., and the death toll continues to climb. But numbers are only one way to look at the pandemic's impact on the country.

Another way is through telling the stories of people lost to the disease. NPR's All Things Considered is doing just that, and we want to give you a chance to share your memories of your loved ones with us, so that we might share them with others.

If there is someone you would like remembered, please tell us about them using the form below. We encourage you to share as many details as you can. We're looking for stories of family, friends and those who you may not have known personally, but heard of after they died.

An NPR producer may be in contact for an upcoming remembrance on-air or online.

