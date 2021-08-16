© 2021 WFAE
British Boy Raises Funds For Hospice Center By Camping

Published August 16, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Last year, a British boy named Max Woosey and his parents were helping care for a neighbor who was dying of cancer. Before he died, Rick Abbott gave Max his tent and told him to go have an adventure. Max started camping in his backyard through the cold, through the rain, hoping to raise a couple hundred bucks for North Devon Hospice, which took care of his friend. After 500 consecutive nights, Max has raised more than $750,000.

