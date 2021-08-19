© 2021 WFAE
The News Roundup — International

Published August 19, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT
Rescue workers search for survivors among the debris of collapsed houses after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on in Les Cayes, Haiti.
The Taliban has now assumed power in Afghanistan following the evacuation of U.S. forces from the country. The group is in the early stages of forming its government and has begun to impose its ideology on the country’s population.

Haiti is in the news again as a massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the island, killing some 1,900 people. The disaster struck as the island was trying to find its political future following the assassination of its president earlier this summer.

The Cuban government has made it a crime to criticize the government online and will label anyone who does so a cyberterrorist.

We talk about the biggest stories from around the globe on the News Roundup.

