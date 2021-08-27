© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mega-Pop Career Fully Established, Diane Warren Is Finally Putting Her Name In Front

By Ari Shapiro,
Jonaki MehtaPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published August 27, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
Diane Warren released her debut album, <em>The Cave Sessions, Vol. 1</em>, on Aug. 27.
Diane Warren released her debut album, <em>The Cave Sessions, Vol. 1</em>, on Aug. 27.

What do "Un-break My Heart" by Toni Braxton, "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" by Aerosmith and "I Was Here" by Beyoncé all have in common? The answer is they were all written by one woman — Diane Warren. Over the years, she has penned some of the greatest hits, working with artists from Tina Turner to Elton John to Britney Spears.

In an interview with NPR's Ari Shaprio, Warren says she had always been most comfortable away from the stage, behind the scenes. But even so, Friday marks a surprising first for her: She has released her debut studio album, The Cave Sessions, Vol. 1. Warren doesn't actually sing lead vocals on this album though; she compares her role to someone like DJ Khaled, who coordinates records featuring various artists.

"It's like I'm DJ Diane," she said. The record has 15 tracks, written by Warren and performed by familiar names ranging from Celine Dion to Ty Dolla $ign. "This is me kind of doing my version of that, curating an album with all kinds of different artists. It's kind of a microcosm of my career, 'cause I've always been in a lot of different genres of music. I [don't] write just one kind of song for one kind of artist..."

Hear our conversation in the audio player above – and stream Diane Warren's latest album below.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

MusicMorning EditionAll Things Considered
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon