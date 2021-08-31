© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

On 'Drama,' Rodrigo Amarante Reconsiders Masculinity Through Childhood Memories

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published August 31, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT

What does it mean to be a man? Rodrigo Amarante explores masculinity — and how his memories of it weren't exactly as they seemed — on his latest album, Drama. The premise came to Amarante after remembering a memory of his father, who asked the young singer-songwriter to cut off his long hair, in an attempt to dispel the drama and sensitivity from his head.

Drama is the perfect slice of lush, tropical jazz-inspired pop. Beneath the easy grooves and playful instrumentation are Amarante's reflections, teased out between English and Portuguese.

In this episode of World Cafe, Rodrigo Amarante shares home recordings from his studio in Los Angeles, and discusses unpacking his childhood memories, what rock guitarist he wanted to be growing up and more.

Copyright 2021 XPN

Tags

Music
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Kimberly Junod
See stories by Kimberly Junod