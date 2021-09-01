How Hurricanes Are Heating Up And Speeding Up

The death toll continues to rise in the southeast as officials assess the damage from Hurricane Ida.

Nearly a million people are still without power two days after the storm slammed into Louisiana’s coastline.Some had evacuated and some were forced to remain.

Hurricanes have always been an issue. But if they’re heating up – and speeding up – how can we be prepared?

We open the phones to find out how folks who left and folks who remained are doing.

