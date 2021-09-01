© 2021 WFAE
Lucas Debargue, 'Nostalgie du pays' (Miłosz Magin)

By Tom Huizenga
Published September 1, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT

This #NowPlaying discovery comes to us from today's episode of the All Songs Considered podcast, which highlights the best music of August.

The world of classical music is so vast it's easy to fall head over heels for a composer you've never heard of – like the music of Polish composer Miłosz Magin. He lived from 1929 until 1999 and still flies way under the radar even for classical music geeks. But thanks to French pianist Lucas Debargue, there's a new album offering a variety of Magin's music and it's a marvelous revelation. Like Chopin before him, Magin was a Polish piano virtuoso who moved to Paris. His music often moves in the rhythms of his homeland and sparkles with delicious melodies, tempered with a dollop of wistful homesickness. That's the name of this little piano piece Magin wrote in 1982, "Nostalgie du pays" (or "Homesickness"). I love it for it's simple, sheer beauty and it's gently rocking rhythm. It's a brief, little day dream that tugs at your heart.

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
