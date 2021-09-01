Lucas Debargue, 'Nostalgie du pays' (Miłosz Magin)

This #NowPlaying discovery comes to us from today's episode of the All Songs Considered podcast, which highlights the best music of August.

The world of classical music is so vast it's easy to fall head over heels for a composer you've never heard of – like the music of Polish composer Miłosz Magin. He lived from 1929 until 1999 and still flies way under the radar even for classical music geeks. But thanks to French pianist Lucas Debargue, there's a new album offering a variety of Magin's music and it's a marvelous revelation. Like Chopin before him, Magin was a Polish piano virtuoso who moved to Paris. His music often moves in the rhythms of his homeland and sparkles with delicious melodies, tempered with a dollop of wistful homesickness. That's the name of this little piano piece Magin wrote in 1982, "Nostalgie du pays" (or "Homesickness"). I love it for it's simple, sheer beauty and it's gently rocking rhythm. It's a brief, little day dream that tugs at your heart.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.