© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Moon Man, 'Vacuum'

By Joni Deutsch
Published September 1, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT

This #NowPlaying discovery comes to us from this year's Tiny Desk Contest and NPR Member station WFAE.

If the past year has made you space out a bit, you're not alone. For Charlotte N.C.-based multi-instrumentalist and social activist Phillip Gripper, 2020 was a time to take those pent-up feelings of uncertainty and insecurity and make them positively interstellar — with the help of his musical alter ego, Moon Man. Performing as if he were the atmospheric house DJ for Adult Swim, in his 2021 Tiny Desk Contest entry, Gripper sways in the dark abyss as he chops and arranges trippy space beats provided by San Antonio composer Lorenzo Perez (aka Lo_End_Frequencies). Without any lyrics, "Vacuum" acts as a reminder that, even in difficult times, you can find joy by vibing with the unknown.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Music
Joni Deutsch
Joni Deutsch is happy to call Charlotte home as WFAE's manager for on-demand content and audience engagement, where she's led the first Charlotte Podcast Festival and helped produce such podcasts as FAQ City, SouthBound, Inside Politics, Work It and the Apple Podcast chart-topping series She Says. In addition to being an NPR Music contributor, Joni is also the creator and host of WFAE’s Charlotte music podcast Amplifier.
See stories by Joni Deutsch