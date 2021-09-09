© 2021 WFAE
MUNA (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers), 'Silk Chiffon'

By Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis
Published September 9, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT

MUNA has examined themes of gender and sexuality since the trio began making music in 2013. The band's first single for Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory label, "Silk Chiffon" continues to incorporate these ideas lyrically and visually; the song's video is based on Jamie Babbit's 1999 cult film But I'm a Cheerleader, which mocks the practice of gay conversion therapy. "Silk Chiffon" perfectly complements its video's sapphic, satirical whimsicality with warm, tender lyrics and supporting vocals from Bridgers.

Music
Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis
Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis is a production assistant on the NPR Music team.