© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What It Meant To Be Muslim In America After 9/11

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published September 9, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT
What does it mean to be Muslim in America after 9/11?
What does it mean to be Muslim in America after 9/11?

As we near the 20-year anniversary of the September 11th attacks, many Americans are reflecting on that moment and its fallout. For Muslim Americans, that fallout included a rise in Islamophobia

Hate crimes against Muslims spiked 500 percent from 2000-2009, according to data from Brown University.  

And on a state and federal level, surveillance programs like the Bush administration’s registry of people from Muslim-majority countries led to the detention of thousands. 

Our panel of experts reflects on the anti-Muslim discrimination following 9/11 and what change still needs to happen.

 

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Tags

1A
Arfie Ghedi