Democrats Are Eyeing A Climate Border Tax. But What Is It?

WAMU 88.5
Published September 13, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following a Senate Democratic luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.
Congress is back in session – and that means all eyes are on the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion-dollar reconciliation package

Some Senate Democrats have warned it still costs too much. Others say it’s too little

But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says either way – they’re moving full steam ahead

Committees are hard at work determining what will make it into the final package – including a carbon border tax

Democratic lawmakers say they could raise as much as $16 billion dollars a year by taxing China and other countries that aren’t working to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. 

It’s a climate change solution that’s already well on its way to being implemented across the pond. We’ll get the latest on efforts to implement a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) in both Europe and the United States.

