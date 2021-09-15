Snail Mail, 'Valentine'

This #NowPlaying discovery comes from today's episode of All Songs Considered.

Snail Mail's "Valentine" finds a pair of lovers at circumstantial odds: one followed by a spotlight, and the other on the threshold of departure. Through buzzing synths and rocking bass, the song dwells on this separation — between a servant and the lady of the house, as per its music video — hindered by an overwhelming desire to remain, to stay together regardless of the outcome: "As long as it's us two / F*** being remembered / I think I was made for you." Guitars crest and crash in the chaos of her heartbreak, trying to understand why she was left behind. She bargains her own destruction in service of her lover, swaying with the melody, waiting for the day to come: "You always know where to find me when you change your mind."

