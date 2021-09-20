© 2021 WFAE
Anderson Cooper On Family, History, And The History Of His Family

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published September 20, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT
You may know Anderson Cooper as a broadcaster and television personality who regularly features on CNN and CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

But in his latest book, “Vanderbilt: the Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty,” Cooper explores his own family history, including his relationship with his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.

The journalist told People:

“I miss the random phone calls with a crazy idea, or her asking me ludicrous relationship advice […] I’m certainly not anyone to give relationship advice, but I would give my mom feedback when she would go on dates, what I thought about the guys. Some of them I really didn’t think much of at all! We had a really unique relationship.”

He joins us to talk about his work, his family, and chronicling the past.

