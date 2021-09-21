© 2021 WFAE
Reintroducing Matthew E. White, The Musician With A Producer's Brain

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published September 21, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT
Matthew E White
Matthew E White

Matthew E. White co-founded Spacebomb Group, a music company based out of Richmond, Va., where he's given himself the chance to produce albums for artists like Natalie Prass. But White also makes music of his own. On his latest album, K Bay, the singer-songwriter made music in a variety of studios and used a variety of sonic tricks.

In this episode of World Cafe, Matthew E. White talks about figuring out how well his songs would work in front of an audience and what influenced K Bay, personally and musically. Listen to the full session via the audio player above.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
