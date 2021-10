The Jan. 6 panel indicates it's not gotten cooperation from some former Trump aides

Updated October 8, 2021 at 2:44 PM ET

The Democratic-led House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has indicated that former Trump political strategist Steve Bannon is not planning to comply with the panel's subpoena it issued two weeks ago.

In September the committee issued subpoenas to four former Trump administration officials: Bannon, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Trump White House deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino and Kashyap Patel, who was chief of staff to former-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.

The panel gave the four a deadline of Thursday to reply to a request for documents. The subpoenas also call for them to sit for a deposition next week.

In a statement Friday, committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said:

While Mr. Meadows and Mr. Patel are, so far, engaging with the Select Committee, Mr. Bannon has indicated that he will try to hide behind vague references to privileges of the former President. The Select Committee fully expects all of these witnesses to comply with our demands for both documents and deposition testimony.

The committee has declined to comment on Scavino, who was not mentioned in the panel's statement on Friday.

However, California Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren, another member of the committee, told NPR that the panel has yet to receive any "written communication" from any of the four witnesses as of yet, including Scavino.

"Though the Select Committee welcomes good-faith engagement with witnesses seeking to cooperate with our investigation," Thompson and Cheney added, "we will not allow any witness to defy a lawful subpoena or attempt to run out the clock, and we will swiftly consider advancing a criminal contempt of Congress referral."

While congressional subpoenas cannot be dismissed outright, if they're fought, it could lead to an extended legal battle.

Former President Donald Trump said he would fight these subpoenas citing executive privilege. However, executive privilege is a right traditionally asserted by the current administration to keep deliberations confidential.

The Biden White House has indicated it did not expect to use executive privilege on requests from congressional investigators seeking information about Trump's activities on Jan. 6, but has also said future decisions would be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Latest subpoenas go to Stop the Steal organizers

Friday's statement followed a new wave of subpoenas on Thursday for a right-wing group, Stop the Steal, and several of its members, including far-right activist Ali Alexander.

The panel is seeking testimony and records from Alexander, listed in the subpoena as Ali Abdul Akbar, and Nathan Martin. Both are connected to permit applications for the rally that preceded the deadly attack on the Capitol. The committee has also issued a subpoena to the Stop the Steal group seeking records.

"The rally on the Capitol grounds on January 6th, like the rally near the White House that day, immediately preceded the violent attack on the seat of our democracy," Thompson said in a separate statement. "Over the course of that day, demonstrations escalated to violence and protestors became rioters. The Select Committee needs to understand all the details about the events that came before the attack, including who was involved in planning and funding them. We expect these witnesses to cooperate fully with our probe."

The panel said a group, under the name of One Nation Under God, in December 2020 submitted a permit to U.S. Capitol Police to hold a rally on Jan. 6 on "election fraud in the swing states." However, a vendor listed on the permit application told police the group was actually tied to Stop the Steal, Alexander and Martin.

When a Capitol Police official followed up with Martin, he rejected having any details on the rally, leaving the vendor "shocked," the panel said.

The committee said Alexander made references in public statements to the need for violence. For example, at a Dec. 19, 2020, event Alexander said that violence had not been used "yet." There, he also lauded several members of Congress, including Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar, who was at the event.

The committee says it has already received 'thousands of pages of documents'

As the committee has ramped up its work, it has issued several other requests. Last week, the panel issued subpoenas to 11 individuals who played a role in organizing the rally before the siege. Among the people served were Maggie Mulvaney, the niece of former Trump adviser Mick Mulvaney, and Trump's 2016 campaign spokeswoman, Katrina Pierson.

In August, the committee issued orders to 35 social media and communications companies to preserve relevant records and the panel asked eight federal agencies to turn over relevant documents while also seeking details from 15 social media companies on the spread of disinformation ahead of Jan. 6.

The panel has said it has received "thousands of pages of documents."

Republicans have painted the committee, which is mostly made up of Democrats, as nothing more than a partisan exercise.

