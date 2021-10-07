The News Roundup — International

An investigation of more than 12 million documents, dubbed the “Pandora Papers,” have revealed how the rich and powerful worldwide hide their wealth while dodging regulation and taxes. Figures such as Shakira, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, and the king of Jordan were all named, along with many others.

France’s first major study of sexual abuse of children in the Catholic Church revealed a shockingly large estimate of the number of victims of sexual assault at the hands of the clergy. It’s the latest in a string of scandals connected to the church that stretches back decades.

World media are reporting that relations between China and Taiwan are at their “worst” in 40 years. Taipei warned international leaders that China will be able to invade the country by 2025.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the News Roundup.

