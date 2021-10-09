China's Xi Jinping urges a 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan

Chinese leader Xi Jinping says he prefers China take control of Taiwan through peaceful methods rather than military means.

His comments Saturday come as tensions between China and Taiwan are at the highest in 40 years, according to one Taiwanese official. Recently, a record number of Chinese fighter jets have been patrolling the air space around Taiwan.

China has, for a long time, promised to regain control of Taiwan and the tension over the fighter jets has led many to think China's leaders would take a more aggressive approach toward Taiwan.

But Xi said Saturday that "peaceful reunification" would best serve China's and Taiwan's interests.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration commented on China's recent military tactics, saying U.S. commitments to Taiwan are "rock solid."

"We remain concerned by the People's Republic of China's provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, risks miscalculations and undermines regional peace and stability," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

NPR's Emily Feng contributed to this report.

