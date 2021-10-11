© 2021 WFAE
Dave Grohl On Punk Rock, Nirvana, and Fatherhood

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published October 11, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT
US singer and guitarist Dave Grohl of US rock band Foo Fighters performs onstage during the Rock in Rio festival at the Olympic Park, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Dave Grohl’s shadow looms large over the music industry. He’s the founder of the Grammy-winning rock group Foo Fighters. And he was the drummer for the groundbreaking grunge band Nirvana.  

His musical footprint is matched only by the life he’s led. In his new book “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Grohl recounts some of his life-changing musical moments.

From playing with industry legends like Iggy Pop and Tom Petty, to becoming a father, to having rock icon Joan Jett read his daughter a bedtime story, we talk with him about it all.

Michelle Harven