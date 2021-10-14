The News Roundup — International

Despite claims that it would cease funding coal mining operations abroad, China announced it had imported 20 percent more coal in September than it did the prior month.

The European Union announces it would finance a $1 billion aid package for Afghanistan. But members of the international community are wondering who exactly will be in control of the aid money.

Polish authorities are concerned with an uptick in human trafficking in Belarus, citing an increase in flights to Minsk from Iraq.

