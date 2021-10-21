Tall Heights, 'The Mountain'

Tender falsetto singing has always been a hallmark of the sound of Tall Heights, the folk duo of Tim Harrington and Paul Wright. On Tall Heights' new single "The Mountain," from the upcoming album Juniors, the duo ratchets up the heartache with a poignant sentiment we've all experienced: "If your body leaves me before mine leavеs you / I'll be lookin' out at the mountain, honey / I'll bе makin' eyes at you." Inspired by a picture of a friend's grandfather on his last day looking out at the Green Mountains of Vermont, "The Mountain" beautifully captures the notion of love transcending death. The video features photos submitted by fans that depict loved ones who've passed away.

