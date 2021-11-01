© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jake Xerxes Fussell, 'Love Farewell'

American Homefront Project | By Brian Burns
Published November 1, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT

Drawing inspiration from the traditional ballad "Come Philanderers" by O.B. Campbell, "Love Farewell'' is the first single from Jake Xerxes Fussell's upcoming fourth album Good and Green Again. It's a heartbreaking song of love during war time that Fussell reinterprets and refreshes masterfully, his tender vocals and acoustic guitar turning the minimal source material into something rich and beautiful. "Cannons roar, and drums a-beating, oh my love, there's no retreating," he wistfully sings over a haunting pedal steel. Joining him on the chorus is Bonnie "Prince" Billy, whose harmonies blend perfectly with Fussell's and add to the song's woeful and melancholy tone.

Copyright 2021 North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC

Tags

Music
Brian Burns
Brian Burns graduated from UNC's School of Information and Library Science in 2015 and is currently working as WUNC's Music Librarian.