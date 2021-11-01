Join NPR Music's Listening Party for Snail Mail's 'Valentine'

Join us in an online listening party for Snail Mail's new album Valentine. Paige Pfleger — music, arts and culture reporter for WPLN News — will be joined by Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan and the singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco in a live conversation about the album.

The event will take place on release day, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. ET – you can RSVP via NPR Presents and watch via NPR Music's YouTube channel.

After three years since her debut album Lush, the 22-year-old Lindsey Jordan is back with more earnest songs to inspire sing-alongs worldwide. Jordan wrote much of Valentine in her childhood bedroom and later recorded the songs with Brad Cook, who's produced albums for Waxahatchee, The War on Drugs and Bon Iver. Snail Mail's dreamy, heart-bursting indie rock remains, but also expands with synths, string-swept ballads and full-fledged pop songs.

So please join us in the chat to ask questions, or just to shout out your love and thoughts to Snail Mail. Let's listen together!

