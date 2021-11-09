Ya Tseen: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

"It's Indigenous Peoples' Month every month, don't you forget, mark your calendars," says Nicholas Galanin. "I think it's important right now that we uplift and acknowledge Indigenous people beyond holidays or months, allocated time." Galanin, who's Tlingit and Unangax̂, leads Ya Tseen and brings his perspective as an Indigenous artist to every aspect of the band's music and artistry. Even the backdrop of their Tiny Desk (home) concert is a house screen — the largest of its kind in Southeast Alaska — carved by Will Burkhart and Galanin (as an apprentice). The video itself was filmed at the Sheet'ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi community house, which is modeled after customary Tlingit Long Houses.

Minutes can quickly turn into an hour listening to Ya Tseen's music, which uses a combination of electronic and acoustic elements to create an inviting atmosphere. But his words are often far more cutting, literally so on "Knives," which hides an ominous bent under an otherwise dreamy texture. It's the first song off the band's debut album, Indian Yard, though by no means Galanin's first foray into music; he's performed under other names like Silver Jackson and Indian Agent, and collaborated with the likes of Tanya Tagaq and Meshell Ndegeocello.

Galanin is also a prolific visual artist, often focusing on political and anti-colonialist statements. His Tiny Desk brings all the elements of his work — music, video and artistry — together in a single package.

SET LIST

"Knives"

"Light the Torch"

"Back in That Time"

MUSICIANS

Nicholas Galanin: vocals, keys, synthesizers, djembe

Benjamin Verdoes: vocals, guitar, drums

Zak Dylan Wass: guitar, vocals

Qacung: Vocals, hand drum Jesse Hughey: vocals, electronics

